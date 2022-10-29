Payson's 42-0 win at Phoenix Christian on Friday night (see previous story link) cemented an already strong bid by the Longhorns to make the 3A state football playoffs for the third time in four years.
But who will they face?
The brackets will be revealed in the live bracket show today (Saturday, Oct. 29). Visit azpreps365.com for more information on how to stream the two-hour show, which starts at 8 a.m. The 3A brackets are expected to be revealed at 9 a.m.
If Payson remains #11, which is quite possible, they’d play at the #6 seed. That was Chandler Valley Christian in this week’s rankings, which could change slightly. It would be a rematch of a 3A Metro East game the Trojans won 58-34 on their home turf on Sept 23. VC (8-2) beat #24 Fountain Hills, which may not move them up. But #7 Round Valley beat #13 Blue Ridge and has a shot of jumping ahead of VC and into the #6 spot. No. 5 Paradise Honors beat #29 Shadow Mountain.
The Longhorns aren’t far behind No. 10 Mohave, in terms of their rating, but they’re unlikely to pass the Thunderbirds, who beat #19 Kingman.
No. 12 San Tan Foothills got a huge win, beating #9 Florence 20-17. We’ll have to wait and see if that is enough for the Sabercats to move past Payson. If so, that would drop Payson to #12 and set up a first-round game at the #5. That’s Paradise Honors if things stay the same.
Remembering 2016
The Horns will be looking for their first playoff victory since stunning #2 Snowflake 7-6 in the White Mountains in the opening round in 2016. Payson, the #15 seed, went 6-6 that season, losing at Phoenix Northwest Christian in the quarterfinals.
In 2019, Payson ended a two-year playoff drought in a 8-3 campaign that saw the Longhorns win the 3A East on a tiebreaker after a three-way logjam atop the region with Blue Ridge and Snowflake. The #15 Longhorns lost at eventual champion and second-seeded Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in the first round.
Payson finished 6-5 last season. The Longhorns entered as the #13 seed and lost at #4 Yuma Catholic in the first round. YC lost to #2 Snowflake in the championship game.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
