It took Will Howell a few years to grow into his body.
He grew into a leader more quickly.
“He started off this year being kind of a quiet guy,” said Payson varsity head boys basketball coach Joe Sanchez.
“But I challenged the guys that we needed a vocal person. They’re great kids but really quiet. He’s taken on that role.”
The 6-foot 6-inch senior is one of three captains on the team along with classmate Porter Flake and junior Colton Justice.
He entered Tuesday’s game against Holbrook leading the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 13.0 points per game. He was also second in rebounds (5.8 avg.) and first with 1.9 blocks a game.
He and junior Hunter Lee are the team’s go-to guys
Howell scored a career-high 26 points in Payson’s loss to Scottsdale Coronado on Jan. 7.
But it wasn’t enough to lift the Longhorns to victory. It’s been a challenging season for Howell and his teammates, who were 0-7 in power points games entering Tuesday’s game.
“It is tough,” he said. “It’s a really hard transition going from football season to now. But we’re trying to compete this year and set a good example for the next kids coming up.”
Yes, the basketball team isn’t enjoying the kind of success Howell and his teammates enjoyed on the football field. He starred at left tackle and defensive end for a Payson team that went 8-3. It was the best record the team has had in 11 seasons, and led to their first region championship since 2008.
He was voted first team All-3A East as an offensive lineman for the second consecutive season. He also was voted second team all-state in football this season.
Sanchez said he loves how Howell has embraced his new role as a vocal leader.
“He’s taken that role and he’s talking on defense, talking on offense and even off the court,” the coach said. “Will is a big part of them doing stuff off the court. He’s the guy that gets the guys together to do team-building stuff together.”
