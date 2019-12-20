Will Howell scored 14 points and Hunter Lee 12 points for Payson in a 76-53 boys basketball loss at Fountain Hills on Tuesday.
Lee also added seven of the Longhorns’ 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Colton Justice scored nine points, Jack O’Grady seven and Hunter Ferguson chipped in five.
Fountain Hills improved to 7-3 including tournaments and 4-2 in games that count in the rankings.
The Longhorns (1-8 overall, 0-4) close the 2019 portion of their schedule at home against 2A power Alchesay at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.