Will Howell scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns lost 70-51 to Chino Valley at Wilson Dome on Tuesday night.
Hunter Lee added 10 points and seven rebounds, Porter Flake seven points and Trevor Flores six points and five assists for Payson, which fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in games that count in the power rankings.
The home team was within five points, 44-39, with just under a minute to play in the third quarter, but the Cougars outscored the Longhorns 26-12 from there.
Eight Longhorns scored.
Daniel Martinez scored a game-high 22 points to pace Chino Valley (3-0).
The Longhorns return to action at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6:30 on Thursday, Dec. 12. They travel to Fountain Hills on Tuesday.
Horns 1-4 in Sedona
Payson went 1-4 in the Sedona Invitational on Dec. 5-7.
Howell averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds and Lee 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.
The 3A Longhorns lost 77-44 to 4A Flagstaff Coconino on Dec. 5, fell 64-60 in overtime against 2A Sedona Red Rock on Dec. 6 and lost 65-33 to 3A Tuba City later that day.
Payson dropped another overtime contest, 68-66 against 2A Scottsdale Cicero Prep on Dec. 7 before closing the tournament with a 66-24 win over 1A Mayer.
Coconino 77, Payson 44
Lee scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Howell added 10 points, five boards, three blocked shots, three steals and three assists to lead the way against Coconino. Easton Redford chipped in seven points.
Red Rock 64, Payson 60 (OT)
Howell scored 17 points, snared eight rebounds and blocked four shots to lead three Longhorns in double figures in the overtime loss to Red Rock. Lee added 14 points and 19 rebounds. Flores scored 11 points, dished out five assists and came up with six steals. Flake and Jack O’Grady both contributed seven points and three steals. Aden Ruiz had five assists. Hunter Ferguson had four steals.
Tuba City 65, Payson 33
Redford led Payson with nine points and Flores scored seven. Howell pulled down seven rebounds.
Cicero 68, Payson 66 (OT)
Howell scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Lee added 15 points and 12 boards. O’Grady scored 12 points. Flores scored six points and dished out six assists to go with three steals.
Payson 66, Mayer 24
Howell scored 14 points, Tonny Tinnin 13 and Lee chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.