William Spalding 2nd in state in 100 meters for Payson by Keith Morris Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Spalding finished second in the 100 meters in 11.23 seconds in the Division 4 state track meet at Mesa Red Mountain on May 5-6.The Payson junior ran 10.89 in a preliminary heat, one of the fastest times in program history.He also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay that finished second in 44.03. Also on that team were Braden Tenney, Wyatt Ashton and Michael Schinstock. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +60 260 Connection Payson Bubba Nielsen Invitational and Payson Rotary Frosh.-Soph. Track Meet by Keith Morris Sports Editor Apr 18, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back