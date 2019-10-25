A pair of 7-1 football teams that need to keep winning face off tonight as Payson travels to Winslow for a pivotal 3A East showdown.
Winslow stands at No. 15 in 3A rankings and Payson is No. 16. Both have faced similar schedules, which is why they aren’t higher in the rankings. The Longhorns have faced the second easiest schedule in 3A and the Bulldogs the third easiest, according the rankings system.
The teams find themselves locked in a four-team chase for the 3A East championship and the outcome could go along way toward determining the eventual champ, which earns an automatic berth in the state playoffs.
And both teams could use that as their playoff hopes appear shaky despite their strong campaigns.
Payson leads the 3A East with a 3-0 record. Winslow is tied for second with Snowflake and Blue Ridge at 2-1.
The Bulldogs have won seven consecutive games since opening the season with a 41-21 loss at Blue Ridge. The only team they’ve beaten with a winning record is a 4-3 Monument Valley squad ranked No. 20. Winslow won that game 44-36.
They’ve faced four common opponents. Winslow beat Page 49-14, Chinle 45-0, Show Low 8-7 and Holbrook 49-8.
Payson has also beaten just one team with a winning record, a 34-33 triumph over then-No. 4 Snowflake (now No. 6).
The Longhorns beat Page 30-20, Chinle 59-0, Show Low 24-15 and Holbrook 62-16.
The only blemish on Payson’s record is a 51-26 defeat against No. 22 Fountain Hills (3-5).
A prolific offense and stingy defense have keyed the Longhorns’ best season in 11 years. Quarterback Trevor Cline is playing at an elite level. He’s thrown for 1,309 yards and 14 touchdown passes against three interceptions and been the key to the running game. The big junior is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season thanks to his size and strength, which often results in him picking up lots of yards after contact. Several times a game he carries multiple defenders on his back to pick up additional yardage. He’s rushed for 11 TDs.
Of course, Jesse Conway is his big target through the air. The senior has 25 receptions for 614 yards (24.6 average) and 7 touchdowns.
Conway last week broke the school record for career receiving yards.
Cline and Trevor Flores lead with four interceptions apiece.
Travis Christianson leads with 75 tackles, followed by Porter Flake with 68 and James Watson 55. Connor Faust has five sacks and Will Howell four.
Winslow features a two-pronged run-heavy offense led by senior Mason Scott and junior Robert Wilbanks. Scott has rushed for 1,201 yards on 124 carries (9.7 avg.) and 11 TDs. He hasn’t been held below 100 yards in a game all season. Wilbanks has rushed for 612 yards and 8 TDs on 51 carries (12.0 avg.).
These teams have battled to a 2-2 record in the last four meetings with Payson winning 48-21 at home in 2016 and 20-14 at Winslow two years ago and the Bulldogs winning 27-16 at Payson in 2015 and 22-17 at Payson last year.
They didn’t face each other from 2009-14.
