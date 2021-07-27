The Town of Payson has extended the registration deadline for the Women’s Summer Softball League to July 30. If there are enough teams, games will begin on August 10. The cost is $350 per team. For more information, visit paysonrimcountry.com, call 928-472-5110 or stop by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1000 W. Country Club Drive at Green Valley Park.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

