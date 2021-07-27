The Town of Payson has extended the registration deadline for the Women’s Summer Softball League to July 30. If there are enough teams, games will begin on August 10. The cost is $350 per team. For more information, visit paysonrimcountry.com, call 928-472-5110 or stop by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1000 W. Country Club Drive at Green Valley Park.
Women’s softball sign-up extended
Keith Morris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
- Keith Morris
- Updated
- Comments
Click heading above to view poll history