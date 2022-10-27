Wood swims to win by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Oct 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ericka Escobedo and Mackenzie Wood at the Oct. 20 meet in Florence. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mackenzie Wood set another school record for the Payson High swim club in winning the 500 freestyle in a four-team meet on Oct. 20.Wood won in 7 minutes 39.55 seconds. She also competed in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.Ericka Escobedo swam a personal-best 41.91 in the 50 freestyle. She also swam the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.Coolidge, San Tan and Florence were the other teams in the meet held at the Florence Community Outdoor Aquatic Center.The Longhorns were scheduled to return to the pool in Cottonwood on Thursday, Oct. 27 and they close the season in the Green and Gold Invitational in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 29. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freestyle Meet Sport Swimming Ericka Escobedo Backstroke Wood Florence Tan Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back