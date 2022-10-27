Swim-Mackenzie Wood Ericka Escobedo

Ericka Escobedo and Mackenzie Wood at the Oct. 20 meet in Florence.

Mackenzie Wood set another school record for the Payson High swim club in winning the 500 freestyle in a four-team meet on Oct. 20.

Wood won in 7 minutes 39.55 seconds. She also competed in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

