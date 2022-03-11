Ivy Woolwine pitches against Fountain Hills in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The junior enjoyed a huge day at the plate with six hits and five RBI. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI to power the Longhorns to a win in the second game.
Ivy Woolwine pitches against Fountain Hills in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The junior enjoyed a huge day at the plate with six hits and five RBI. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI to power the Longhorns to a win in the second game.
Ivy Woolwine went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles and drove in four runs as Payson beat visiting Fountain Hills 9-5 to earn a split of their softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Chancie Deaton was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Bree Hall added three hits for the Longhorns (2-2), who pounded out 16 hits.
Rayn Romero went 1-for-1 with a triple and walked, while earning the victory in the circle with a complete game effort.
Fountain Hills won the first game 14-4 in six innings.
Payson had nine hits in the first game, with Woolwine going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hailey Bramlet going 2-for-3 with a triple and Kaylee Boone singling and driving in two.
It was the first home action for Payson after the scheduled season opener on Feb. 26 was shifted to Globe after a snowstorm left the Payson field too wet and a scheduled March 4 game against Camp Verde was postponed by rain. That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at Payson, one day after a home game against Chino Valley at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14.
The Longhorns were scheduled to play at Coolidge on Thursday, March 10 before hosting Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. today.