WRS Mark Cox by Scott Madrid

St. Johns’ Mark Cox shakes his opponent’s hand ahead of their Jan. 4 match.

 Scott Madrid/The Independent

St. Johns hosted a round robin wrestling meet on Jan. 4. Teams around the area brought both boys and girls teams to get a chance to face off after returning to school from the holiday break.

The meet included Round Valley, St. Johns and Alchesay among nine boys teams. Seven girls teams took part, including Round Valley and Alchesay.

