St. Johns hosted a round robin wrestling meet on Jan. 4. Teams around the area brought both boys and girls teams to get a chance to face off after returning to school from the holiday break.
The meet included Round Valley, St. Johns and Alchesay among nine boys teams. Seven girls teams took part, including Round Valley and Alchesay.
This was the first opportunity for many of the wrestlers to get back on the mat after the holiday break. It looked especially helpful for the girls to have so many wrestlers able to participate at one location. Usually for the girls teams they have to travel more and usually wrestle less than the boys simply because while the girls programs are growing in popularity the numbers are small. At this time all the schools in Arizona have the girls teams competing in one division. That could change in the short future as the sport continues to grow, but it is a challenge the girls teams face today.
The round robin format allows wrestlers to compete in their weight class, but the teams are not competing in a dual competition. The girls and boys had rotating rounds where the girls would wrestle, then the boys would wrestle giving the girls a chance to rest waiting on the next round. The wrestlers got the chance to wrestle in several rounds depending on the numbers of wrestlers in each weight class.
The home team St. Johns Redskins appear to be led by seniors Kyson Price and JT Richardson by both experience and success. Price is the defending 215 Division 4 state champion. Richardson grabbed third place in state at 150 last season.
St. Johns appears to have good numbers and depth. While youngsters dot the roster, the underclassmen are contributing, led by Trace Nielsen at 150.
As the season continues we will need to keep an eye out for St. Johns as they look to be in a good spot to push for the podium once again.
Round Valley’s girls program is growing and the team is improving. They are led by senior Lexi Salazar at 100 pounds. Sisters Jaden and Sydnee Finch bring their hard-nosed work ethic to the mat. They are joined up and down the roster with girls having success, including freshman Elle Merrill (107), who won all three of her matches at St. Johns.
On the boys side, the Elks are led by seniors Peyton Finch (113), Kinnly Colwell (132) and Torren Davis (157).
The Alchesay boys appear to be led by seniors Ty Goseyun (126) and Maddox Nez (215). There are several others pushing to support the leaders with early season success, including Clarence Griggs at 138 and Jacy Truax at 285.
The wrestling season is well underway and it appears the mountain has several teams and individuals on both the boys and girls teams ready to make a push toward the state finals in February.