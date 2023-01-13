Wrestlers returned to the mat following the holiday break with a round robin meet at St. Johns on January 4.
The meet featured nine boys teams, including Round Valley, St Johns and Alchesay. Round Valley and Alchesay were represented among seven girls team.
Girls greatly benefitted from the matches, with so many wrestlers able to participate at one location. Usually the girls have to travel more and wrestle less than the boys simply because, while the girls programs are growing in popularity, their numbers are small. At this time all the schools in Arizona have the girls teams competing in one division. That could change in the coming years as the sport continues to grow, but it is a challenge the girls teams face today.
The round robin format allows wrestlers to compete in their weight class, but the teams are not competing in a dual competition. The girls and boys had rotating rounds where the girls would wrestle, then the boys would wrestle giving the girls a chance to rest waiting on the next round. The wrestlers got the chance to wrestle in several rounds depending on the numbers of wrestlers in each weight class.
St. Johns
The home team St Johns Redskins appear to be led by seniors Kyson Price and JT Richardson by both experience and success. Price is the 2022 Division 4 215 weight class state champion. Richardson grabbed third place last season at 150 pounds.
The depth of St Johns appears to be strong in numbers and while youth dot the roster, the youth are contributing lead by Trace Nielsen at 150. As the season continues we will need to keep an eye out for the Redskins as they look to be in a good spot to push for the podium once again.
Round Valley
Round Valley’s girls team is growing and getting better as a program. The RV girls are led by senior Lexi Salazar at 100 pounds. Sisters Jaden and Sydnee Finch bring their hardnosed work ethic to the mat. They are joined up and down the roster by girls enjoying success like freshman Elle Merrill (107), who won all three of her matches at St. Johns.
On the boys side the Elks are lead by seniors Peyton Finch at 113, Kinnly Colwell at 132 and Torren Davis at 157.
Alchesay
The Alchesay boys appear to be led by seniors Ty Goseyun at 126, and Maddox Nez at 215. They are several others pushing to support the leaders with early season success including Clarence Griggs at 138 and Jacy Truax at 285.
Eying strong finish
The wrestling season is well underway and it appears the mountain has several teams and individuals on both the boys and girls teams ready to make a push toward the state finals in February.