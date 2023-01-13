WRS-Mark Cox SJ hand shake by Scott Madrid

St. Johns' Mark Cox shakes hands with his opponent on January 4, 2023.

 Scott Madrid

Wrestlers returned to the mat following the holiday break with a round robin meet at St. Johns on January 4.

The meet featured nine boys teams, including Round Valley, St Johns and Alchesay. Round Valley and Alchesay were represented among seven girls team.

