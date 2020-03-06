Faith Haught didn’t have to wait long to find out if all the hard work she put in since last season paid off.
The Payson High junior opened the new track season with a performance that shattered her previous personal best.
She won the discus with a 120-foot 3.5-inch effort in the Run with the Pack meet at Scottsdale Horizon High on Friday, Feb. 28.
It shattered her previous best of 98-4 set in her first meet a year ago. That was good enough to earn her a berth in the Division 3 state meet. She never topped it and wasn’t able to reach the medal stand at state.
Her goal is to make the podium this spring.
Had her toss last week come in last year’s state meet, she would have won the state championship. Phoenix Thunderbird’s Alexandria Salinas Salas won with a 119-2 performance. She’s back as a junior this season.
Payson’s Savanna White finished third in the state meet with a 112-4 effort.
Haught liked having a teammate like White to push her. But White has graduated, leaving Haught as the only third-year girl thrower on the team and a leader.
She won last week by 8 feet 10.5 inches over Maianalani Ta’ase of Division 1 Mesa Mountain View (111-5).
Payson coach Jonathan Ball said she surprised those measuring distances. They weren’t prepared for anyone to hurl a discus that far.
“She threw it over the workers’ heads and they ran for cover,” he said. “They weren’t expecting that.”
And Ball expects her to add distance as the season continues.
“That was a pretty good throw but there’s a lot more in there,” her coach said. “It was a total line-drive. When she gets a better angle it will go farther.”
And she plans to improve this season, unlike a year ago when her first throw was her best of the season.
“She worked hard in the offseason, so we knew she was poised to have kind of a breakout,” Ball said. “We’re excited to see what she can do.
“A big throw like that makes a statement early on.”
Her throw in Scottsdale ranks fifth in PHS history according to the Longhorns’ record book.
She’s got lofty goals, including making a run at Nicole Engstrom’s 29-year-old school record of 143-11 set in 1991 before she’s finished next spring.
Haught expects to improve as the season goes on, unlike a year ago.
“I think I just kind of had a big mental block last year,” she said. “I did a lot of work in the offseason and I’ve been weight training and I feel a lot more confident.”
She credited Payson throwing coach Denver White with her improvement, as well as Erik Johnson, who coaches a club throwing team in the Valley that she practiced with once a week from September through January.
“I couldn’t have improved as much as I have without coach White,” she said. “And I miss having Savanna here because she was always there to support me.”
She also hopes to qualify for state in the shot put for the first time this season. She finished fourth at Horizon with a personal-record 33-4 effort that has her knocking on the door of qualifying in that event.
She’s a good student with a 3.7 grade point average and plans to go to college out of state so she can “experience new things.”
Of course, with her strong work in the classroom and on the track, she could wind up with both academic and athletic scholarships.
No one should be surprised at her strong start on the track this season. She comes from a family of standout athletes.
Her mother, Marie (Ralston) Haught was a standout sprinter who helped the 1982 Payson girls track team win the first girls team state championship in school history.
Her father, Roy, played football for the Longhorns.
Her older brother, Dallas, played football at Payson. And her older sister, Karina, played softball and soccer at Snowflake High.
“They just want to see me perform my best,” she said of her family. “It just always pushes me to work harder and put in the time outside of practice to be the best I can be.”
Everyone in the family but her mother are hunters. “I’ve been hunting since probably the fourth grade,” she said. “I’ve killed two cow elk and a deer.”
And she killed it in the first meet of what she hopes is going to be a season full of killer performances.
Contact the reporter at