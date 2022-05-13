Payson’s young golf team closed the season as the Longhorns usually do, competing in the Division 3 state tournament.
Payson qualified for the tournament as a team for the 15th time in the last 16 tournaments (2020 tournament was canceled).
The Longhorns qualified 10 consecutive seasons from 2006-2015, missed it in 2016 and now have made it the past five tournaments.
They kept the streak going thanks to the strong play of four juniors and a freshman that led them to a second consecutive Section 1 championship and the #9 ranking in the state heading into the state tournament.
Juniors Levi Stonebrink and Joey Cailliau have led the way this season and they did so once again in the Division 3 State Golf Championship at Tucson National Catalina Course on Monday and Tuesday.
Levi Stonebrink finished 32nd and Cailliau 39th among 86 finishers to lead Payson to an 11th place finish.
Stonebrink shot 85-79—164 for 36 holes and Cailliau 84-83—167.
The Longhorns carded 348-342—690 for the tournament featuring 15 qualifying teams and several other individuals.
Also for Payson, junior Will Hubbard carded 89-88—177, junior Joseph Lamorie 91-92—183 and freshman Lincoln Stonebrink 90-94—184.
All five Longhorns contributed to the team score with the best four scores counting each round.
Payson was 12th, two strokes behind Snowflake (346-348) after the first day thanks to Joey Cailliau’s 84, Levi Stonebrink’s 85, Will Hubbard’s 89 and Lincoln Stonebrink’s 90.
The Longhorns finished in front of the Lobos with a stronger final round. The Longhorns shaved six strokes off their opening round with a 342 score on the final day. Snowflake shot 355.
Contributing to Payson’s team total in round two were Levi Stonebrink with 79, Cailliau 83, Hubbard 88 and Lamorie 92.
Payson finished first among the three public schools in the tournament.
“I was hoping for a top 10 placing but the competition was much tougher and much closer than last year,” said Payson coach Miguel Galindo.
“We are happy with 11th place just because we were the highest pubic school to finish. I am excited for next year for a deeper push in the state rankings and tournament because we have no seniors. We will all come back better and stronger.”
Cailliau finished first in the section for scoring average, Levi Stonebrink third, Lincoln Stonebrink sixth, Lamore eighth and Hubbard 11th.
All five Longhorns finished inthe 25% of golfers in the state this season.
“Every player improved from last year,” Galindo said. “Our newest member, Lincoln, played exceptionally well for his first varsity season as a freshman. He finished as the top freshman in the (section) and as the #6 freshman in the state.
“Every golfer has the talent and aspiration to work harder this off-season to lower their scores and make a bigger splash in the state next year.”
Scottsdale Prep dominated the tournament, firing 292-290—582 to beat runner-up Scottsdale Christian (321-306—627) by 45 strokes.
Behind Scottsdale Prep and Scottsdale Christian in the team standings were: Phoenix Country Day in third (643), Phoenix BASIS (644), Flagstaff Northland Prep (654) Arizona College Prep (666), Chandler Valley Christian (668), Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (669), Yuma Catholic (669), Gilbert North American Leadership Academy (676), Payson, Snowflake, Queen Creek ALA (760), Rancho Solano Prep (764) and Safford (798).