A young team with a roster featuring two seniors who didn’t play on the team a year ago figured to be poised for big things in 2021.
Maybe they’d take a step forward from last year’s 4-10 season this year. They lost four seniors from that campaign but returned a bunch of talented underclassmen.
But it’s next season when everything seems destined to come together and present Payson’s boys soccer team with its best chance to make a serious run for its first state championship since 2002 when the Longhorns shared the 1A-3A crown with Sedona Red Rock for their only state title.
They haven’t been back to the championship game since.
They hadn’t even qualified for the state tournament since 2014. They earned the No. 2 seed that year and lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Lakeside Blue Ridge in the semifinals.
Payson made a big leap forward this season, going 10-5. The Horns finished second to No. 1 Chino Valley in the 2A Central, finished ranked No. 7 and snapped a five-year state tournament drought by qualifying for the eight-team 2A tourney.
That left them in a first round/quarterfinal match against No. 2 Blue Ridge in Lakeside on Wednesday.
And the young Longhorns (10-5) who gave Chino Valley all it wanted before falling 2-0 earlier this season, showed the Yellow Jackets why Chino didn’t want to face them in the playoffs as they threatened to upset Blue Ridge on Wednesday.
Payson battled the 2A East champion Yellow Jackets (10-2) to a scoreless tie before the home team finally managed to slip a shot past Jesus Hernandez with 12 minutes remaining.
Neither team scored again and Blue Ridge escaped with a 1-0 victory.
Longhorn junior Esgar Reyes left the game with an injury suffered late in the game that resulted in a red card for a Blue Ridge player.
Hernandez stood out in goal for Payson all season and that proved true over the final five games, as well. The freshman allowed a combined three goals in four of the final five games and also kept the Longhorns in a battle in Snowflake on Oct. 28 before the Lobos escaped with an overtime victory in the other game.
He came through time after time again on Wednesday, surrendering just the one goal against a team that was held below two goals just two other times this season. He stopped a pair of penalty kicks.
“They played their hearts out and left everything on the field,” said senior Hunter Lee of his teammates.
“We really wanted it and I felt like (my teammates) changed their attitudes and wanted to make a statement, which we definitely made.”
He’s excited about what next season could bring for the Longhorns.
“Next year is their year,” Lee said. “I have so much faith in them that they will carry this loss as momentum and rise and kick some butt. I was very proud to be a part of this team.”
The defending state champion Yellow Jackets advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 Show Low at 5 p.m. today at Scottsdale Coronado. The other semifinal at 7 o’clock pits No. 1 Chino Valley vs. No. 4 Snowflake. Chino Valley beat No. 8 Bisbee 5-0 and Snowflake beat No. 5 Camp Verde 4-0 on Wednesday.
The title match is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coronado.
The game started about an hour late because a fatal traffic accident near Heber that resulted in the closure of SR 260 and the Longhorns had to travel through Globe to get to Lakeside.