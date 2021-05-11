A team dominated by sophomores entered this high school golf season with plenty of uncertainty.
Joey Cailliau, Joseph Lamorie, Levi Stonebrink and Will Hubbard missed out on their freshman campaign when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all school spring sports in 2020.
But they teamed with senior Colton Justice to prove Payson High’s Longhorns remain one of the top teams in the state, no matter how little varsity experience they have collectively.
The Longhorns went 8-1 in matches, won the Division 3 Section 1 championship and ranked #8th in the state.
That qualified them for the Division 3 state tournament on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11 at Omni Tucson National.
It’s the 14th time in the past 15 seasons the Longhorns have qualified for state as a team (not counting last year when there wasn’t a state tournament).
“Congratulations for all the hard work you put in all season and putting together some great rounds of golf,” wrote head coach Miguel Galindo on the team’s Facebook page.
The Longhorns entered this week’s state tournament #8 with a 25-over par scoring average. They led Section 1 in pars scored, birdies and eagles.
Each individual Longhorn finished in the top 40% of Div. 3 golfers.
Cailliau led the Longhorns with a 40.6 scoring average, which ranked third in Section 1. He ranked #8th among sophomores in the state and led Section 1 in pars made.
Lamorie finished #14th among sophomores in the state in scoring average (41.7), which ranked #9th in the section.
Justice ranked 11th in the section (42.5) in scoring average and led the section in eagles.
Stonebrink ranked 17th (45.5) in the section in scoring average and 27th among all sophomores in the state.
Hubbard averaged 50.2, 50th among all sophomores in the state.