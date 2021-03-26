Payson’s young softball team continued its strong start with a pair of 11-0 victories in two days this week.
The Longhorns didn’t surrender a hit in either game.
Payson won at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22 then prevailed in another blowout in the 3A East Region opener on a cold and rainy night against Holbrook on Tuesday, March 23.
Payson, which features just three seniors, carries a 4-0 record into a rematch at Holbrook on Tuesday, March 29.
The Longhorns have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 44-2 with three shutouts.
Senior Raci Miranda improved to 4-0 in the circle.
Payson 11, Holbrook 0 (5)Miranda fired a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts to get the Longhorns off to a 1-0 start in region play.
Senior Rebekah Rice doubled twice and drove in three to lead the office against the Roadrunners. Payson collected six hits.
Payson 11, Camp Verde 0 (5)Miranda and sophomore Ivy Woolwine combined on a five-inning no-hitter at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22.
Miranda struck out eight and walked two in four innings before Woolwine struck out two in one perfect inning.
Payson pounded out nine hits. Rice went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Junior Kaylee Boone reached three times on two hits and a walk, sophomore Bree Hall added a single and a double and Woolwine tripled and drove in three. Junior Kayde Johnson walked twice.