Payson swimmers Evan Fuller, Mackenzie Woods and Vera Sopeland turned in some of their best performances in the Scottsdale Aquatic Club Winter Invitational on Jan. 28-29.
There were more than 850 swimmers from throughout Arizona and some from Colorado competing in the event.
“The swimmers trained hard for this competition,” said Payson High swim club coach Lori Thompson, who also coaches younger swimmers.
Evan Fuller
Fuller, 12, won the 100 freestyle with a state qualifying time of 54:59, cutting more than two seconds off his previous personal best time. He also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.59, nearly eight seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Fuller swam the 200 freestyle for the first time in competition, placing second in his age group in 2:04.91. He placed third in a PB 1:04.12 in the 100 butterfly, dropping almost two seconds. He placed second in the 200 individual medley in a PB 2:20.85. Fuller placed third (2:51.02) in his first time competing in the 200 breaststroke.
He has qualified for six events at regionals and has already qualified in two events at state with more state qualifying times anticipated. This is even more impressive as these qualifying times are in the 13-14 age group as he turns 13 before regionals.
Mackenzie Woods
Woods, 14, swam a PB 30.91 in the 50 free, and cut more than two seconds off her previous best time with a 1:10.15 in the 100 freestyle, securing spots in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at regionals. She also swam a PB 1:22.34 in the 100 backstroke. Woods competed in the 200 IM for the first time, breaking the three-minute mark, with an impressive 2:59.89, according to Thompson, and swam 3:00.33 in her first 200 backstroke race.
Vera Sopeland
Sopeland, swimming her first meet in the 11-12 age group dropped over two seconds in the 50 backstroke with personal best time of 42.93 seconds. She had a strong swim in the 50 free with a 34.23 just a 1/2 second off a regional qualifying time. Sopeland finished Jan. 28 with a personal best 1:39.79 in the 100 breaststroke. On Jan. 29, she had a strong swim in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:17.47 and a strong 45.64 in the 50 breaststroke. She swam a personal best 43.84 in the 50 butterfly.
Regionals and state
“Mackenzie and Evan are looking forward to competing at regionals in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27,” Thompson said.
Fuller will compete in the Arizona Age Group State Championships March 10-13 in Oro Valley.