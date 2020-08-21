Most people can probably agree that 2020 should win the contest for worst year ever thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Denton Petersen can make a pretty strong case that 2019 wasn’t so great, either.
At least, not for him.
The young Star Valley resident seemed poised for professional rodeo stardom after a standout high school career highlighted by his 2017 National High School Finals Rodeo team roping championship.
Oh yeah, he also qualified for the NHSFR in steer wrestling twice and won the state championship his senior year at Payson High. And he’s a standout tie-down calf roper, too.
Petersen is one of those guys with a strong shot at the all-around title at every rodeo he enters because he excels in multiple events.
That’s why he earned a full rodeo scholarship to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
The future was so bright for the young cowboy who teamed with heeler James Flake as header to claim the NHSFR team roping title.
He claimed his first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association title at 19 when he tied for first in steer wrestling in the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in Payson in May 2018.
But a series of injuries has put him on a detour to professional glory.
During steer wrestling practice in his sophomore year at UNLV in April 2019 he tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee and needed surgery.
“My legs hit wrong and my foot stuck in the ground and my body twisted the opposite way,” he recalled.
He recovered enough to rope at the World Series Finals in Las Vegas in December 2019.
“I was going to jackpots and roping before that but that was one of the big ones,” he said. “I was supposed to start steer wrestling and calf roping after that and was going to Denver to a big rodeo in Jan. 2020.”
But another injury on Dec. 26 2019 sent him back to the operating room, this time for his arm.
“I got kicked by my horse and have two plates and 12 screws in my left arm,” he said. “I was home in Star Valley. It was a freak accident. The dog ran under a trailer and spooked the horse and I was right behind it. If I hadn’t put my arm up it would have kicked me in the head and probably would have killed me. It’s my really good head horse that I team rope on, La’Roy Brown.”
Doctors told him he couldn’t get on a horse for eight weeks but he was back in the saddle in five weeks.
“I still had a lot of trouble but I wanted to start roping again,” he said. “I was sick of sitting on the sidelines watching other people rope. I went and bought a brace at Walgreens and taped the hell out of it and made it work and sucked it up and went with the pain and roped.”
He was back steer wrestling for the first time in 10 months in February.
Almost a year to the date of his first knee injury, he was back in Las Vegas practicing for UNLV when he suffered an eerily similar injury that elevated 2020 as a contender in the contest for Petersen’s worst years ever.
“It was my second steer back on the first day of practice since I broke my arm,” he said. “I tore the exact muscle in the same knee. I also stretched out my LCL.”
He said he was physically ready because he’d changed his workout routine since he got to college.
“I was in better shape than I have been in my entire life,” he said of the second knee injury. “I was ready; my knee was fine. I was running like 10 miles four to five days a week and also mountain biking a bunch. There are a lot of good trails in Vegas. In high school, I was mostly focused on horse stuff. But once I got into college, I started running and realized being in shape is a huge thing, especially in steer wrestling when you’re wrestling a 500-pound animal.”
This injury was the most difficult to deal with.
“It’s pretty damn frustrating,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words. The knee (injury) sucked, then the arm put me down and then the (second) knee (injury) put me in a really bad spot. But they say (things) come in threes, so hopefully I’m done.”
He begins his senior year at UNLV soon. Classes are all remote (online) for the upcoming fall semester. He switched from a nursing to business management major, which put him a semester behind. He expects to graduate in December 2021.
“I’ve always liked business and I like making money,” he said. “And I want to run my own company one day. I’m not sure what kind, but rodeo stock contracting would be ideal.”
He got back on a horse for the first time two weeks ago.
“I haven’t started roping yet; I’ve just been riding,” he said. “When you ride horses, your legs are using different muscles than everyday so I’m just trying to strengthen those up and get back in the flow of things.”
He’s entered his first rodeo since the most recent injury in Sonoita on Sept. 19. “I’m entering just the team roping,” he said. “I’ll probably start steer wrestling and tie down hopefully by December, if I don’t break my arm again,” he said with a laugh.
He said he’ll be ready when he’s given the OK by his doctor.
“It’s going to be challenging on the mental side, but I live by the motto — full sins only,” he said. “If you’re going to do it, go at it all the way; give it everything you’ve got. I was raised (with the mentality of) if you’re going to do it, give it all you got. You can be scared but make sure you give it everything you got.”
Petersen celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday. He hoped to compete in the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo this weekend.
“I always like competing here and it really sucks that I haven’t been able to compete here or anywhere the last two years,” he said. “It’s really bummed me out.”
He may not compete this weekend, but he’s hoping to start his own continuous record of competing in rodeos starting next summer.