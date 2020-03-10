Payson’s boys track team finished second and the girls third in the Round Valley Invitational on Friday.
In the boys meet, the Longhorns scored 127.5 points, second among 14 teams to Show Low (152). Blue Ridge (75) finished third.
Sophomore Zackary Ludtke won the high jump in a personal-record 6 feet 1 inch. He edged out teammate Hunter Lee, who finished second in a PR 6-0.
Lance Beckner ran on the winning 4x400 relay and placed in the top three in three individual events. He took second in both the 200 (24.12 seconds) and 400 (54.23) meters and third in the 100 (11.56).
He teamed with Connor Hatch, Porter Flake and Jordan Harger to win the 1,600 relay in 3:45.09. Harger finished third in the 110 hurdles (PR 18.62).
Trevor Cline finished second in both the javelin (132-10) and long jump (19-4.75) and third in the triple jump (40-3.75).
The Longhorn girls scored 85.5 points, placing behind Rehoboth Christian (89) and Round Valley (87) in a competitive battle.
Faith Haught won the discus (118-2) for the second time in two meets this season and finished second in the shot put (31-11).
Payson finished third in three relays.
Emma Macnab, MaKenzie Brade, McKayla Taylor and Tyler Toone finished the 4x100 in 55.85. The 4x400 team of Taylor, Robyn Wilson, Darby MacFarlane and Autumn Lynch finished in 4:49.85. And Lynch, MacFarlane, McKenzie Ball and Baylee North ran the 4x800 in 11:17.42.
Mya Mercado placed third in the triple jump (29-5.5).
The Longhorns return to action today in the Sedona Friendship Meet and compete in the 80th Nike Chandler Rotary Meet on Friday and Saturday.