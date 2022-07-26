Certain students stand out in the athletic arena every year.
Junior Dexter Waterman starred in all three sports he played.
Connor Hatch did the same to close an impactful career as a Longhorn three-sport star.
Travis Christianson closed his remarkable PHS athletic career with one final standout season on the football field, and another on the wrestling mat.
All could have been named the Payson Roundup Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 if not for another.
Hunter Stanfield combined his physical gifts with work in the weight room and training to develop into a guided missile that terrorized opposing quarterbacks the past two seasons.
And punters.
And kickers.
The 6-foot-5 disruptive defensive end proved a nightmare to block, and few figured out how to stop him from applying constant pressure on the quarterback.
And punter.
And kicker.
Why do I get a feeling of déjà vu?
You can’t help but notice Stanfield on the football field because he often seems to be breaking up an offense’s plans.
He’ll try to continue that role as an offense’s worst nightmare at the next level after accepting a football scholarship to Ottawa University Arizona in Surprise. Christianson also is going there to play linebacker on scholarship, giving the Spirit two potential Longhorn defensive difference-makers.
Special teams, too.
Stanfield earned All-3A East Football Second Team recognition this year after garnering First Team All-3A Metro East accolades as a junior.
Triple Jump
Oh yeah, he’s a track star, too.
Stanfield won the AIA Division 3 State Track & Field Triple Jump Championship with the second-best effort in school history. He cleared a career-best 45 feet 4 inches on May 14 at Mesa Community College to soar up the school list and the podium at state.
“Hunter had four 44-(feet) 0-plus jumps (out of six) and he was definitely the most consistent jumper on the day,” said Payson track coach Jonathan Ball.
He hadn’t jumped longer than 42-10 entering the state meet.
“So, to be jumping 45 is pretty remarkable,” Ball said. “I think Hunter’s just a competitor.”
He needed that jump on his final attempt to tie Combs junior Hunter Clare and Stanfield won based on having a better second-best jump (44-7) than Clare (44-0).
Stanfield also qualified for state in the long jump and javelin for the second time each. He enjoyed his best long jump meet of the season with three 20 feet jumps for the first time with a season-best 20-6 effort to place 15th in the long jump. The three-event qualifier also finish 19th in the javelin.
It was the longest jump by a Payson athlete since PHS Athletics Hall of Famer Darren Reid set the 3A state record of 48-8 3/4 in 1991. That record still stands 31 years later.
He was always talented enough to excel in some track and field event, but which would best utilize his physical characteristics. He liked the long jump and was good at it.
He didn’t care for the triple jump, calling it “weird.”
Of course, he surprised many people when he won the state championship.
