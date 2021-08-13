Pastor David Marshall unveiled his head-spinning campaign for the Republican nomination to state House District 6 at a Payson Tea Party meeting last week with a blizzard of unsubstantiated claims and genially offered head-scratchers.
The Snowflake Calvary pastor and former police officer and Air Force veteran is the first declared candidate seeking to fill the House seat incumbent Walt Blackman is leaving after a single term to run against U.S. Congressman Tom O’Halleran, whose district includes most of state House District 6.
Marshall has already picked up the endorsement of Blackman, former Sen. Sylvia Allen and Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
“I am convinced that in 2022, we will get our world back,” he told the appreciative crowd.
Marshall casually asserted a host of controversial positions in his hour-long talk in front of about 75 people at the Payson Tea Party meeting. Marshall made startling claims frequently without attribution or evidence. He mostly focused on national issues, with few references to state issues other than overturning the results of the last election and pulling children out of public schools. Among his more notable assertions:
• Everyone should take their child out of public schools to home school them and avoid brain washing.
• The FDA-approved COVID vaccines will kill hundreds of thousands of people.
• The Navajo County Board of Supervisors should be recalled for passing a resolution making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary because that’s not enough to stop future Democrats from taking away people’s guns.
• Some 8.1 million votes were cast fraudulently in the last election that former President Donald Trump should have won easily.
• President Joe Biden is a racist and “Grand Wizard of the KKK” and his goal in office is to start a race war.
• The Black Lives Matter movement is only 6% black and is a racist, socialist, Marxist organization.
• President Biden and other top Democrats aren’t actually getting the COVID vaccine since they know it will kill them. They’re just getting saline injections.
• Trump actually won Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.
• Sex education in schools is training children to be pedophiles or to be victimized by pedophiles.
• Critical Race Theory attempts to convince 5-year-old white children that they’re all racists and owe compensation to 5-year-old black children.
• Everything that comes out of the Democratic Party is racism.
• Susan Rice is actually running the White House and she’s reporting to former President Barack Obama, who he referred to as Mickey Mouse.
• President Biden has obliterated the U.S. border with Mexico in an attempt to bring in 18 million minority voters that will vote for Democrats and ensure Republicans never win another election.
• The Arizona Attorney General should arrest and jail the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for not immediately complying with the latest Arizona State Senate subpoena for more election materials.
• The Arizona Senate’s controversial recount of the presidential vote using donations from pro-Trump groups and private contractors should be taken nationwide and state legislatures should set aside election results and stage new elections.
Marshall made his appearance a family affair, with his son recording the talk and his wife in the audience. He was genial and likable throughout, making jokes and connecting with the responsive audience. Marshall was raised in California, served in the Air Force, then worked as a police officer where he rose to the rank of corporal and became a field training officer, after having worked in narcotics and gangs. He retired from the police force in 1996 and moved to Snowflake in 1999, where he and his wife started a safe house for battered women and ran a Christ-centered ministry for seven years. He was ordained as pastor of Calvary Chapel Snowflake in 2005, according to his website.
Many of the assertions he made Tuesday stem from online and social media sources that have been extensively debunked by fact checking organizations and mainstream media sources.
For instance, he asserted COVID vaccines have already killed 42,000 people and are a virtual time bomb that will eventually kill hundreds of thousands.
In fact, the federal Centers for Disease Control says that the COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective, with mostly transitory side effects. Some serious, extremely rare side effects have been identified, but even the most severe side effects are dwarfed by the short- and long-term effects of the virus. The federal government keeps a record of reported serious side effects and deaths in the days or months after administration of the vaccine. However, hundreds of millions of people have gotten the vaccine, which means statistically some people will die of other causes in the months after getting the vaccine. So far researchers have concluded that most of the reported deaths were not caused by the vaccine (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html). However, the FDA has approved labels for some of the vaccines warn of a 3-5 in a million chance of a potentially life-threatening immune system or inflammatory reaction. Even the worst case scenarios for vaccine reactions make them far safer than running the risk of COVID, especially with the new, more contagious Delta strain now widespread.
Marshall’s assertions included a long series of false or misleading claims that would each require its own article to put in context or correct.
Marshall seeks to represent a reliably Republican district, which nonetheless has a relatively narrow Republican registration advantage. The district runs from Flagstaff, through Rim Country and covers almost all of the White Mountains.
Rep. Brenda Barton’s running for re-election for one of the two House seats and Marshall’s seeking the seat being vacated by Blackman, who is a U.S. Army veteran.
Marshall’s website claims endorsements from former Sen. Sylvia Allen, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Star Valley Councilor Andy McKinney and Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point.
Marshall is the first candidate to campaign in District 6 after incumbent Walt Blackman said he won’t seek a second term so he can run against Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran, whose 1st Congressional District runs from Flagstaff to New Mexico and includes much of eastern Arizona.
Marshall mostly focused on national issues, but did make some strong comments about public schools — one of the areas where the state legislature had control.
“Sex education is conditioning children for pedophilia. I say, get your kids out of public schools,” he said, noting that the state should restore and respect parental rights. The children “will come home and I will school her — maybe with a little paddle.”
