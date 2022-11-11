Lori Thompson keeps moving forward.
There’s no other choice.
Maybe it’s the swimmer in her.
It’s sink or swim.
And she’s not sinking.
Thompson eyes a bright future for Payson High’s fledgling swim club, despite all the obstacles.
You know, like not having a public or school pool to practice in, let alone to host meets in.
They started practicing at the private pool at Chaparral Pines Golf and Country Club in August and practiced there until moving over to Tonto Apache Pool in mid-October.
The high school season ended for the Longhorns at the Oct. 29 Green and Gold Invitational at McDowell Ranch Pool, which was a state qualifying meet. The state meet was last weekend.
PHS just wrapped up its third season. Thompson has served as the head coach the last two years after volunteering to help coach the team in its first season in 2020.
The club is different from a school team in that the club must pay for all its expenses.
The team hasn’t had many members in its three seasons.
“We had four who practiced with us but only two that were able to compete due to other sports or other commitments,” Thompson said of this year’s team.
Freshman Mackenzie Wood, 14, set several school records this fall. She also competed on the school’s cross country team.
“Mackenzie worked hard and did do two sports in the fall and also worked hard to keep her grades up while competing in two sports,” Thompson said.
“Swimming complements so many sports and that really helped with her cross country training. They probably average 1,500-2,000 yards at a practice.”
Junior Ericka Escobedo is the other Longhorn who competed for the club team.
“Ericka came to us very determined,” Thompson said. “When she first came (out) she could only swim a few laps.
“She ended up learning all the strokes, bettering her times at every meet and even competing in her newly learned breaststroke event.”
Thompson also coaches Payson’s age-group team with kids as young as 5 years old. Tina Fuller helps with the coaching.
Wood also competes on that age-group team.
The age-group practices are held at Tonto Apache Pool now and through the winter. Thompson thanked the Tonto Apache Tribe for marking off a couple of lanes in the pool for practices. “They’ve been very supportive,” she said.
The PHS club practices at Chaparral Pines went from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Fridays and 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Most of the kids on the agegroup team are members at Chaparral Pines.
“The kids worked hard and made those practices,” Thompson said. “All the kids swimming at Chaparral also pay fees to swim. The few kids that were non-members also paid guest fees.”
And they need to pay monthly membership fees at Tonto Apache Pool while practicing there.
The age-group team swims 12 months a year.
“It is year-round,” Thompson said. “In the summertime they compete in smaller swim meets against teams like Camp Verde and Sedona and from September-May they compete in larger invitationals, primarily in Scottsdale. They do about one meet a month.”
That Payson team started with about 15 swimmers during the summer. It’s down to about eight now.
“We’ve seen great improvements in these kids,” Thompson said. “They’re having a great time learning and improving. We’re seeing them build confidence and learn new skills and we’re going to continue to do this as long as there are any kids interested in swimming.”
Thompson hopes Payson eventually either gets a new public pool or figures out a way to re-open Taylor Pool, which has been closed the past few summers. The closure of the public pool has ended the Payson Pikes summer swim team and cost youngsters the opportunity to get swim lessons. The town offered vouchers for swim lessons at other facilities, but Thompson said that wasn’t a great solution.
“It was a partial rebate program so parents had to register up front, which was challenging,” she said.
“(The town) gave out 38 partial rebates and one (fully paid) scholarship. It would be great for the town to be able to work with local swim providers and local pools to help offer even a minimal program.”
She wrote a Letter to the Editor disputing Mayor Tom Morrissey’s claim that he had an agreement with both Tonto Apache Pool and Chaparral Pines.
“That is not true,” she said. “There was no agreement with the town and Chaparral or Tonto Apache Gym.
“I wish the town had an agreement with those facilities but there is none. The town has not been able to reach any agreement on any type of swim program.”
As she and others continue to push for a longterm solution, Thompson will keep doing her best to help youngsters improve in the pool.
“The most challenging thing is in 2020 there were a lot of COVID(-19) restrictions and the uncertainty about the pool and where we’re going to be creates challenges,” she said.
“And without having available swim lessons and a youth swim team it’s challenging.
“Swimming is a great sport. It’s a skill that can save their lives and a sport they can do forever. It takes dedication and motivation.”
Dedication isn’t an issue as they keep doing laps wherever they can.
