Forty-four Payson students demonstrated their singing and acting talent during the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “Sleeping Beauty — a Rock ’n’ Roll Fable for the Ages” for two performances at Payson High School auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 29.
They had just five days of rehearsal before hitting the stage and delighting the audience after COVID-19 precautions canceled the annual MCT event last year. The event returned this year with all performers wearing masks covering their mouths and noses.
First-12th grade students showed up for a two-hour audition on Monday, Aug. 23, with the first rehearsal later that day. They continued to rehearse Aug. 24-27 before staging the musical. Don Kukla conceived and wrote it, with music and lyrics by Michael McGill and Don Kukla.
MCT’s Joe Godburn and Steven Thomas directed the production. Thomas also played the key role of the jester, providing valuable leadership to the young cast and entertainment and laughter for the audience.
The MCT production of “Sleeping Beauty” is an original adaptation of the classic fairy tale. A new princess is born and people throughout the kingdom accept invitations to gather for a celebration. One invitation is misplaced and the wrath of the vicious Scarella falls on the poor infant in the form of a spell. She’s destined to sleep for eternity if she should prick her finger on a spindle before her 16th birthday. Sleeping Beauty’s Fairy Godmothers do their best to change the spell, but Scarella, with the help of some nasty trolls, tricks Sleeping Beauty into pricking her finger and the spell takes effect. The spell is shortened to 500 years, and she wakes to find herself in a rock ’n’ roll dream.
The cast
The cast featured Arielle Blanco as the young Sleeping Beauty, Marissa Ormand as the older Sleeping Beauty, Abby Johnson as Scarella, Littzy Millan-Chavez as both the lady-in-waiting and Madame Butterfly, Chad Hooper as the king, Ashlynd Whetstone as the queen, Riley Whealdon as Spot and Zevoline Rensch as the town crier.
And the cast benefited immensely from the performances by Nevaeh McLarty, Emily Johnson, Hayden Taylor, Abigail Ross, Lily Gross, Tara Ormand, Cameron Mathews, Miraya Platt, Sara Odegaard, Isabella Pangallo, Jada Bertone, Cody Hawley, Evian Hurtado, Seth Weigand, Emma Fleiz, Giselle Avalos, Hunter Kast, Sarah Kast, Meadow Hooper, AaLiyah Quotskuyva, Caidence Liddy, Nora Oberg, Lanie Perry, Gracie Burback, Cheyenne Coppernoll, Jackson Beeson, Liam Sosnow, August Johnson, Ruby Simpson, James Henley, Alice Johnson, Alexandria Blanco, Eisley Breeze, Kinsley Alred, Julianna Smith and Jett Taylor in various roles like fairies, trolls and musicians, cooks, housekeepers, guards and caterpillars.
The crew
Crew members included The Longhorn Theatre Company and ArtBeat, stage director Joe Godburn (MCT), Thomas (director/jester), assistant directors Addison Lloyd and Giselle Avalos, accompanist Beth Christensen (JRE music teacher), Brandie Morris (lights), Patrick Andrews (sound), PHS Theatre teacher Kathy Siler (program), Killeen Partridge (box office manager) and Don Cline (videographer).
The MCT in Payson team included Kathy Siler, Elizabeth Fowler and Holly Brandenburg.
Lucy and George Karrys provided housing for the MCT directors.
MCT
MCT International Tour has fostered life skills in more than 1 million kids throughout its 40-year existence. This year alone, MCT will work with 65,000 children in more than 1,200 communities in all 50 states and 17 countries. The MCT relies on financial support from generous people across the country and world to close the gap between low tour fees and the actual cost of touring.
“If our program has had a positive impact on you or a family member, and you would like to ensure this experience for future generations, please contact the Development Director, Cate Sundeen, at csundeen@MCTinc.org. Federal employees can contribute through the Combined Federal Campaign using code 20396.
The Longhorn Theatre Company has worked with The Shelby School for seven years and now with ArtBeat and local businesses to bring MCT to Payson for the all-grades, one-week theater in residency experience.
You may donate directly to the project or give AZ Credit for Kids money to the project.
ArtBeat Rhythm of The Rim, Iron Horse Signs, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Plant Fair Nursery presented the production.
ArtBeat Rhythm of the Rim is a nonprofit that serves the Rim Country to enhance the arts in education and the Rim community by providing performance and visual arts opportunities and facilities for all ages — children and adults. Contact Elizabeth Fowler for more information at artbeatrotr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!