Australia’s on fire igniting a renewed debate about the link between wildfires and climate change.
Wildfires in Australia in the past two months have charred 12.5 million acres, killed nine people and consumed 905 homes. Driven by extreme drought and a heatwave that over the weekend drove temperatures to 106 degrees, 70 major wildfires have raged out of control for weeks.
Australia’s fire season comes six months before Arizona’s. So while we enjoyed a white Christmas, exhausted volunteer firefighters in Australia manned the front line. The nation relies heavily on volunteers to fight brushfires, which means they have abandoned their normal jobs for weeks.
Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison rushed home from a vacation in Hawaii as the blazes intensified, already under fire for his defense of the economically critical Australian coal industry and his minimization of the link between global warming and a plague of wildfires.
This year’s Australian fire season is the worst since 2008, when brushfires moved through populated areas so quickly they killed 173 people. In 2018, California wildfires killed more than 100 people.
This year, the Australian fires have inflicted billions of dollars in direct damages and firefighting costs. The smoke alone causes $12 million to $50 million in disruptions to the economy of Sydney every day. Medical bills from the health effects of smoke add up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
The debate has found its faint echo in Payson, where the fire department’s hiring of a fuels manager and use of a computer program to model fire behavior has raised awareness. The town council has in the past rejected ordinances to encourage Firewise clearing of dangerously overgrown lots. In fact, the town’s ordinance requires people to pay for a permit if they want to cut down trees that could endanger their home. Payson’s new fuels manager Kevin McCully has been demonstrating a computer model showing how quickly a fire could spread through Payson, given hot, dry conditions with typical, seasonal winds.
Fire Chief Dave Staub says the department’s working with homeowners to improve Firewise efforts and continues to work on a draft wildland-urban interface (WUI) code and Firewise ordinance to put before the new council.
In recent decades, bad fire seasons in Australia have often foreshadowed dangerous fire seasons in Arizona and the rest of the American Southwest. The island continent is a bit further south of the equator than we are north — leading to similar big-picture weather patterns. It explains why there’s a vast desert in both regions, mitigated by monsoon rain patterns.
The intense wildfires across much of California this fall also drove the point home. This year, nearly 7,000 fires burned 253,000 acres — less than the Wallow Fire consumed in a single incident. Nonetheless, the California fires this year caused outages affecting millions and consumed hundreds of homes. Last year, 8,500 California wildfires consumed 1.8 million acres, killed 97 civilians and six firefighters and inflicted at least $3.5 billion in damages.
Fortunately, the first relatively good rainfall across the Southwest in some years has left us with only a “normal” potential for large fires across the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service. After a dry fall, winter storms finally arrived. Areas west of the Continental Divide generally received between 150 and 300 percent of their normal snow and rain precipitation in November. Normal rain and snow patterns should persist into January and February, according the Weather Service.
Most of the Southwest has finally moved out of drought conditions, with the exception of a huge area still in “severe drought” centered on the Four Corners region. The area affected by either moderate or severe drought includes most of Utah and much of Arizona north of the Mogollon Rim as well as northern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado.
However, a wet winter can lead to lush grasses in the spring and a heightened fire risk in April, May and June if temperatures rise and rainfall stops early.
Most climate studies suggest the continued buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere will make things worse, especially in already endangered areas like Arizona and Australia.
The 2019 Climate Assessment report from the federal government predicts a four- to sixfold increase in wildfires in the western U.S. in the next 20 years.
One chilling chart suggested rising temperatures between 1990 and 2015 have already doubled the size of wildfire in the West. Even without climate change, the acreage burned rose from 3 million acres annually to 10 million acres throughout the West. But increased temperatures added another 12 million acres to the total, according to the estimate.
The report noted that the number of Phoenix days with temperatures above 100 degrees will double, rising from 80 to 160. Heat in Phoenix drives fire conditions throughout Rim Country and the White Mountains, generally extending and intensifying the fire season.
All of which adds a certain urgency to Payson’s long pondering about whether to adopt a WUI building code and Firewise brush clearing ordinance to protect the town from a rain of embers from a nearby megafire. The odds of such a fire have already risen, as Australia and California have both demonstrated in the past two years. But if the scientific consensus is right, the odds will rise an additional sixfold in the next 20 years, according to a host of research studies.
Staub has said the department has nearly finished yet another proposed overhaul of the town’s building codes, to mirror the changes already adopted by Prescott and Flagstaff. He didn’t know when the department will present the proposed changes to the town council, which has almost completely changed its makeup since Payson rejected a similar overhaul several years ago.
