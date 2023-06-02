The Saturday, June 10 concert in Green Valley Park is by the local group Sol DeVille. The free concert is part of the Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department’s popular Summer Concert Series. It opens Saturday, June 3 with a performance by MC6 A Cappella, a doo wop group.
RimRock performs a the Green Valley Park Summer Concert Series Saturday, July 8 at the bandstand on the north side of the park.
John Carpino & The Hot Cappuccinos are featured at the June 17 concert. He is joined by his wife Lu and other popular area musicians.
Take Cover! – a band that offers a wide variety of music, comes to Green Valley Park June 24. Its extensive playlist includes the hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and beyond.
Outside the Line, voted Phoenix, Arizona’s Best Variety Band” brings its talents for Payson on July 22.
The Town of Payson’s Summer Concert Series starts this weekend with a 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3 performance by MC6 A Cappella.
Get transported back to the 1950s and 1960s when muscle cars were kin and doo wop groups were on the jukebox. With their smooth sound, rhythmic bass, high falsetto tenor and vocal percussion, MC6 will have toes tapping to all your favorites from back when. Besides doo wop, they offer classic rock, pop and gospel.
