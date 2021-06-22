The expansion of the Payson Public Library, 325 N. McLane, was expected to be completed before starting the special summer programs.
So, it launched the programs Monday, June 21 with its Monday Morning Movies from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, June 28 all ages are invited to see “Call of the Wild” and enjoy free popcorn and a juice box.
Tuesday, June 22 is the start of the Tasty Treat program, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., for ages 8 to 14, with registration required. On the menu is “Everything on a Waffle by Horvath.”
Book Art is the special program on Wednesday, for ages 3 and older, it takes place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the first feature, June 23: simple craft projects inspired by favorite picture books.
The first Friday Feature Film is from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 25 with a showing of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The program is for ages 13 and older and includes free popcorn.
To learn more, call the library at 928-474-9260.
The Pine library (Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library), 6124 Randall Place in Pine. Due to Backbone Fire evacuations, programs are on hold.
