During the Dec. 10 meeting, the Payson Town Council learned it will have a tough time changing zoning if it doesn’t fit into the general plan.
By law, the state requires each town to give its council a yearly update on the progress implementing the general plan. Trever Fleetham, management associate, reported the town addressed several projects that had to do with water, land use, growth, transportation, the environment and communications in the last year.
The general plan, a document the Arizona Legislature mandates a municipality updates every 10 years, serves as the guiding principle for Payson’s development.
A question Payson faces squarely as multi-home developments make their way through the town development process.
Since the C.C. Cragin tap turned on last year, Payson can now grow to a population of 35,000, more than double its current population.
That means an increase in traffic.
An increase in demand on public safety services.
An increase in the need for parks and accessible open spaces, as well as other town services.
Sometimes, growth is painful — a fact Councilor Jim Ferris confirmed.
“There are particular decisions we made (that) we can or cannot do ... because this document is determining that. I just want assurances that we may make decisions without regard to this guideline,” he said.
Fleetham clarified, “the part of the general plan that is more restrictive is the zoning plan. If (the zoning request) is not in compliance with the general plan, then it may not be changed.”
In a majority of its votes on rezoning issues, the Morrissey council has so far voted to keep properties low density — despite a looming workforce housing crisis. Even teachers and nurses struggle to find housing in the current housing inventory shortage.
The general plan seeks to help town staff comply with the community’s vision of the town it desires to develop.
“Updates (to the general plan) are the heart of the entire document,” said Fleetham.
Every 10 years, the town holds a series of work studies over a two-year period with community participation at each step. Once town staff gathers responses and data, the town creates a report that expresses the community’s vision.
Then the community votes on that document.
Fleetham told the council the community voted 60% to support the 2014-2024 general plan.
But things have radically changed since the last update.
Back in 2011, when the town launched the general plan update process, Payson still languished in the depths of the recession.
Unlike the more urban areas of Arizona, Payson did not recover as quickly from the recession. It wasn’t until the Swartwood council voted in an extra cent to the sales tax that the town returned to regular street repair, park upgrades, and equipment purchases.
Now with the C.C. Cragin water turned on, Payson faces choices it never would have contemplated without water — increased revenue and demand for growth from a pandemic-fueled real estate boom.
This new reality will face the community members and town staff as they prepare to go through the update process that could start as early as next year.
Which pushed Ferris to ask if they could change the general plan before the long planning process begins.
“Yes,” said Fleetham.
“Would it have to go to a vote (of the council)?” asked Ferris.
“Yes. It would have to go through the amendment process,” said Fleetham.
Which made Ferris wonder.
“How much are we tied to this?” he said.
“This is a guiding document,” said Fleetham. “We use this as a tool.”
Community Development staff uses the general plan to guide requirements it places on developers, such as it did with the recent Planning and Zoning Commission vote on the Star View Estate project.
In order to accommodate the increased traffic, especially with a wildfire evacuation, town staff required the Star View Estates developer to widen the intersection of Falcon Crest and Airport Road.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted, with one member opposed, to support staff’s recommendation. Now the council will have to approve the project to move it forward.
