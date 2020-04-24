The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to Rim Country resident Sharon Diamond. She has lost two jobs, got lost in the unemployment shuffle and now has not received the $1,200 stimulus check.
“When I check, it says, you may not be eligible, check back,” she said of her attempt to negotiate the IRS website on stimulus checks, “it’s an absolute waste of effort to try and figure this out. So I sit and wait ... and there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Turns out, distributing $2 trillion dollars during a pandemic isn’t that easy. Already, the government has run out of money for small business loans. The Senate agreed to add another $320 billion in loans and grant relief for small businesses this week.
In the meantime, many individuals haven’t received the $1,200-per-adult ($500 per child) stimulus check.
The Roundup reached out on social media to ask about the status of stimulus checks. About half the 40 Rim Country residents who responded said they had received the check “no problem” while others struggled.
With the individual stimulus checks, Penny Field was one who could only jump for joy.
“Got ours first day! Direct deposit! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” she said.
Others had frustrations over where the IRS would send their check.
“Even though we filed our 2019 taxes in February with direct deposit for our refund (which we have received) we have not received (the check). The IRS website says it ‘is scheduled to be mailed on April 24 to the address on file.’ Not sure why it’s being mailed, but glad for status update,” said Calista Baldwin.
People who filed taxes last year and had a refund automatically deposited in a checking account had the easiest time getting their stimulus check.
But many Paysonites faced a bureaucratic tangle, starting with people who hadn’t filed taxes.
David Oakeson and Jeff Jayich had problems with the website when they attempted to figure out where their stimulus checks were.
Oakeson is eligible, “but when I go to the IRS website it just says, ‘payment status not available’ ... The FAQs offer no help. Guess I will just wait.”
Jayich didn’t get the answer he wanted from the website, either.
They are among a group who still can’t figure out whether they’re eligible or why they haven’t gotten checks.
That includes people who are veterans, on disability or recipients of a railroad retirement. For those categories, the IRS website will not have information on the “Get My Payment” tab.
So, people in those categories may not get a check until early May, according to the Social Security Administration.
Collecting the extra $500 for a dependent child may also prove challenging, especially for those on Social Security disability.
Charlotte Strickland has another problem.
“If you filed but owed money for the last two years, there is a hiccup in the process and conflicting information about if you need to do anything,” she said.
People face delays if they did not file taxes in 2018, haven’t yet filed their 2019 taxes or had problems verifying information in the security questions.
Those who filed both years, set up a direct deposit, but had to pay taxes, will see a delay in receiving a stimulus check.
The IRS will mail checks directly to people who didn’t set up a direct deposit.
But many in Rim Country live on Social Security.
Patrick Jenkins, a social security recipient, has “received no check.”
Margot Burris said she understood, “everyone on Social Security will receive a check into their direct deposit. It will probably come with your monthly check.”
For some, they received their check easily, but also have the blessing to consider donating their check.
“We think of the stimulus money as a gift,” said Kim Chittick. “We will not be spending the funds on extraneous, unnecessary items. Rather, the funds will be kept in savings until such time as this is all over and we have determined that all bills have been paid, the pantry is full and we are both safe and healthy. At that point in time, we will determine appropriate donations and beneficiaries.”
