The link to the Get My Payment web tracker from the IRS.

Reasons you haven't received a stimulus check:

1. You don't qualify because you make too much money.

2. You have not filed taxes for at least 2018 or 2019.

3. H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt, Turbo Tax filed and received your refund check.

4. You are on disability or social security insurance (SSI) payments.

5. Your refund went to an old bank account.

6. You filed a paper return in 2019.

7. Due to your income, you are not required to file taxes.

8. You are 17 or older and can be declared a dependent.

9. You do not have a valid Social Security number.

10. You owe child support.

11. You have a lien or legal judgment against you.

