What is the value of a mile’s worth of dimes? Well, it is 89,999 dimes, which adds up to $8,999.90. This is relevant because “a mile of dimes” was one of the main fundraisers for establishing a hospital in our community and at the same time, the roots of the predecessors to MHA Foundation. Now granted, this fundraising happened from 1954 through 1958, and it took more events than just this one to raise enough capital to build the community's first medical clinic. However, it was just a small fraction of what it would cost today considering inflation. For perspective, even at that small cost, there was an uproar amongst some people in the area about the cost of $250 per month to maintain the healthcare facility. We'd be lucky to make two trips to the Valley for that same cost today. Times have changed, and so has MHA Foundation. Through the years its mission has expanded from just a clinic in Payson in the late 1950s, to a critical access hospital; and then subsequently in the new millennium to include community well-ness and education.
The Locale of Payson Before Medicine
Imagine a pain in your chest that won't subside. Or, going into labor knowing that the closest medical care is three hours away on a dirt road to Cottonwood. What if you needed timely, advanced medical care that could only be provided after a harrowing five hour drive on a dirt road to Phoenix? Well, this was Payson's scenario in the early 1950s. As growth started to hit our small town, so did the anxiety amongst the early pioneers about their local medical needs.
The conditions were what many would still define as the "Wild West," and to progress past this, establishing healthcare in the area would be required to enable Payson to become a viable community. While spearheaded by the women of the time, many people were involved in being able to raise enough money to start a local clinic in 1958.
The Clinic
At its inception, the clinic was operated by three separate entities. One was a corporation that actually owned the facility, one was a foundation that raised money to support the hospital’s operation, and one was an auxiliary (the “pink ladies”) that helped the hospital’s staff provide patient care. Together, these three separate entities supplied the resources needed to open and operate the clinic.
Along with an established medical practice and clinic, a paved road was completed from Phoenix to Payson around the same time in the late 50s and early 60s. Over the next decade and a half, the clinic’s functions grew, just like the area's population. By the early 1970s, the town progressed to the point that it needed to be incorporated and provide more services than what the county could supply. Incorporation as a Town, allowed the community to grow and provide the municipal services local residents needed.
The Hospital
The Town of Payson as a municipality was incorporated in 1973. The area residents formed a municipal corporation and legally established themselves as a formal entity separate from Gila County with their own government with a mayor, town council, and the requisite services.
With its own established government, the town began to grow more rapidly and prosper. The population growth increased the need for the rural clinic to become a true hospital to meet the expanding healthcare needs in Rim Country and northern Gila County. In 1977, the clinic became a state recognized true hospital. The original three entities that had owned and operated the clinic continued to operate the newly certified rural hospital.
The Leased Hospital
Over the next two decades, Payson’s growth continued and the hospital continued to provide medical care for Rim Country’s expanding population. The growing population was eager to have additional hospital healthcare services, and a dramatic expansion of the hospital commenced in the early 90s. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, a drastic reduction in their revenue stream occurred as the federal government imposed significant restrictions on healthcare and hospital costs in the mid-90s. By the late-90s, this change in payments left the hospital organizations more than $15 million in debt and facing a very uncertain future. After lengthy and often heated debates in 1997, in order to eliminate the millions in debt, the three organizations voted to lease the facility to the Tennessee for-profit hospital operator Community Health Systems (CHS) for 17 years.
In the next step the following August, the three original hospital operating entities merged together and became Mogollon Health Alliance Inc., a nonprofit corporate alliance. Most of the functions that the three separate operating entities had performed the previous 40 years now operated under the Mogollon Health Alliance umbrella. However, CHS was now in control of the day-to-day operation of the hospital for the duration of its 17-year lease. As part of the IRS-approved merger agreement, Mogollon Health Alliance continued to own the hospital and kept the same EIN (Employer Identification Number) as the original 501(c)3.
The Banner Era Begins
As the 17-year lease with CHS drew to a close, the board of Mogollon Health Alliance Inc. was frustrated with the high prices being billed for hospital services at PRMC. Additionally, hospital corporate leadership was sluggish to accept community input regarding the upgrades and improvements they felt needed to be made to the hospital. One lease provision made negotiations for a lease renewal or sale of the hospital problematic: the original 1997 lease contained a provision giving CHS a first right of refusal to match any offer to purchase or lease the hospital from others at the conclusion of the lease. The Alliance began pondering alternatives to provide the most ideal hospital services to the community. Subsequently after months of unsuccessful negotiations, the Alliance discovered that there was an exclusion to the first right of refusal clause. It waived CHS’s rights if an offer came from a not-for-profit organization licensed and doing business in Northern Gila County.
Although several unsolicited offers to purchase the hospital had been received, none met the required criteria in the 1997 agreement and were therefore not valid. The Alliance board established three criteria that needed to be met for an offer to be considered. First, the new owner/operator would have to agree to structure the price of their hospital care to be comparable to prices charged elsewhere in the state; 2) it would have to agree to improve the current hospital’s physical facility and medical technology; and 3) it would have to agree to accept input from Rim Country residents. While there had been several suitors for the hospital, most were dismissed due to their for-profit status or because they were not currently doing business in Northern Gila County. It was discovered that Banner Medical was a nonprofit and that they were already operating in Payson. Banner soon became the obvious choice because it was willing to meet the Alliance’s three conditions and it met all the contract requirements needed for the change in operation and ultimately hospital ownership.
In the spring of 2015 as the CHS lease was ending, Mogollon Health Alliance, Inc. split into two organizations. MHA Foundation was incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation and all of the non-hospital assets of the Alliance were moved into it leaving only hospital assets in the Alliance. Subsequently, several months later in the summer of 2015, a merger and acquisition agreement was signed. Banner Health Systems and Mogollon Health Alliance Inc. (both nonprofits) merged, and the Mogollon Health Alliance corporation was dissolved. The 2015 merger and acquisition left Banner as the surviving entity owning and operating the hospital as Banner Payson Medical Center. MHA Foundation had been formed before the merger with all of the non-hospital assets from the Mogollon Health Alliance and with the mission to continue its health, wellness and educational mission. In order to allow the MHA Foundation to continue that philanthropic work in Rim Country well into the future, the MHA Foundation received a $40 million endowment from the Banner Foundation.
The Present
Since the merger in the summer of 2015, Banner has invested $16 million dollars into facility and equipment upgrades in the community. Additionally, as part of the agreement, architects are moving forward with a $58 million dollar improvement and addition to the hospital over the next five years. Banner has been an engaged community partner, not just a community vendor. It has also brought substantial human capital and talent to the region. As the largest employer in the State of Arizona it has been able to shift crucial assets to Payson that would not have been available had we been trying to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic with a smaller company.
MHA Foundation continues its work by spending millions every year to improve the health, wellness and education in the area. As a result of sound investments, the Foundation will continue its philanthropic work for future generations in Rim Country. The Foundation follows criteria enumerated in its mission and vision statements when receiving requests for assistance or donations. Among other considerations, the Foundation evaluates the sustainability of proposed projects to grow further beyond just the need for funding assistance. The Foundation wants to “provide the yeast, not the whole loaf of bread.” This is demonstrated by the $3.2 million dollars in 2021 contributions which generated more than $10 million dollars in philanthropic benefit for the community. MHA Foundation’s mission focuses exclusively on health, wellness and education in Rim Country. MHA Foundation started in our community, it toiled in our community, and it is committed to helping our community thrive into the future.
