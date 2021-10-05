Boys soccer vs. Camp Verde postponed
The #7 Longhorns (5-1) were set to face two of their biggest tests of the boys soccer season over the next 10 days.
However, tonight's (Tuesday, Oct. 5) home game against #5 Camp Verde (6-1-1) has been postponed because of the thunderstorm. No makeup date has been announced.
The Longhorns' next scheduled game is against 2A Central Region rival and #2 Chino Valley (3-0-1) at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. A win over Chino Valley would give the Longhorns a great shot at winning the Central title.
The Longhorns are tied with Sedona Red Rock for first in the 2A Central at 1-0. Chino hasn’t played a region game.
Payson’s other remaining games are all region contests: at Rancho Solano Prep on Oct. 20, at Gilbert Leading Edge Academy on Oct. 22, at Sedona Red Rock on Oct. 27 and at home against North Valley Christian on Oct. 28.
The four region champions and the next four teams in the rankings earn berths in the eight-team 2A state tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games at the high seed on Nov. 2. The semifinals are Nov. 4 at the high seed, with the title game on Nov. 6.
Spikers visit #1 SF tonight
The Longhorns look to get their first 3A East Region volleyball victory when they travel to take on #1 Snowflake tonight.
Payson, #11 in the Oct. 1 rankings, dropped its first region game at home 3-1 against #22 Holbrook (5-6) on Sept. 28. It was the first of three games in three days for the Longhorns, who traveled to #3 Thatcher (8-1) for a non-region game and lost 3-0 on Sept. 29. Payson returned home and dropped a 3-1 3A East game against #11 Blue Ridge (4-2) on Sept. 30.
No. 25 Payson (4-4) hosts #18 Show Low (5-4) in another region contest at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Girls soccer senior night
The Longhorns host Camp Verde (0-6) in the 2A Central Region opener for senior night at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Longhorns will recognize their seniors in a halftime ceremony.
Payson closes the home schedule against #1 Flagstaff Northland Prep (4-1) at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The other remaining games are at #2 Chino Valley (4-0) on Oct. 13, at Page (1-6) on Oct. 23 and at Sedona Red Rock (0-6) on Oct. 27.
The top six teams qualify for the 2A state tournament, with the two region champions advancing to the semifinals and the next four teams in the rankings facing off in play-in games at the high seed on Nov. 2. The semifinals are Nov. 4 and the title game Nov. 6.
Payson (3-4) stood at #8 in the 2A state rankings released Oct. 1 and Round Valley (4-3) #7 following their game in Payson on Sept. 28.
The Longhorns led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Taylor Hogue. The Elks scored twice in the second half to win 2-1.
“Both teams were evenly matched and it could have gone either way,” said Payson coach David Cluff of the Round Valley contest. “We had a last gasp chance at the end to level the score and go into overtime, but we lacked the experience to really capitalize on the opportunity. It’ll prepare us for the next time we’re in such a situation.
“Part of the result is on me. I had to move a few players around to cover some gaps, and I’m seeing now with 20/20 hindsight that not all of my choices were the right ones. I’m still learning as are the girls and now I’ve learned and we’ll all be better for it. Losses are cruel teachers, but their lessons are most memorable. I think this one will sting and leave a memory with all of us for some time to come.
“We’ve got our toughest games ahead of us and this loss will prepare us well for them. In the next four games we’ll play by my estimation the three best teams in the conference — Show Low, Chino Valley and Northland Prep. Those will be the real test of how well we’re learning from our mistakes.
“We’ll be looking forward to being closer to having a full strength squad in our next home match against Camp Verde.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!