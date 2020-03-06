Better be quick if you want to weigh in on how the Tonto National Forest should manage some 3 million acres of public lands, including all of Rim Country.
The window for public comments closes on March 12 for a massive plan intended to restore a fire-threatened, struggling forest while still accommodating millions of visitors every year.
The forest draws 4.8 million visitors annually, who pay some $4.5 million in fees and sustain the economies of most rural communities. However, the fees fall about $1 million short of the amount it takes to maintain existing recreational facilities.
The Tonto Forest hasn’t overhauled its management plan in 35 years. In that time, riparian areas have suffered, soils have declined, grazing has dwindled, bark beetles have exploded and the risk of fires had increased.
The deterioration mostly stemmed from a century of grazing, logging and fire suppression that increased tree densities across most of the vast, Ponderosa pine forests tenfold or more.
The draft management plan based on a thick environmental impact statement five years in the making attempts to balance forest health and activities like camping, fishing, sightseeing, grazing, logging and mining.
The draft plan and the host of public meetings have underscored the deeply rooted conflicts with the use of public lands.
Among the findings:
Most people who visit the forest want more access, including roads, unrestricted camping, access to fishing and remote areas and access to streams.
Most environmental groups want forest health and endangered species to take precedence with restrictions on grazing, mining and recreational use of critical riparian areas.
Most ranchers and miners want fewer rules and more flexibility in the regulations.
Many off-roaders have complained about the impending ban on cross country travel, which could include the closure of hundreds of miles of existing roads and trails to protect streams, endangered species and other resources.
The draft management plan strives to balance all those interests, with a more flexible approach to land management, based on keeping track of impacts on the forest. The plan also has to dovetail with the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, which seeks to reduce tree densities in the forest from about 1,000 per acre to something like 100 per acre, while leaving as many old-growth trees as possible.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!