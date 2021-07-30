COVID-19 vaccines available
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A, Payson.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Mobile On-site Mammography
Mobile On-site Mammography by SimonMed is at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 30.
Most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid and AHCCCS, are accepted, and with a low cash fee of $217 for a 3-D Screening Mammogram, there are no excuses not to schedule today.
Each exam only takes 15 minutes. Screening results are sent to patient’s healthcare provider and patients receive notification of the results at their home.
Call 480-967-3767 or 1-800-285-0272 to make an appointment. A physician referral is not needed for a screening mammogram.
Backpack giveaway
TCC Payson, 401 N. Beeline Hwy., is giving away up to 150 backpacks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1.
The event is part of the company’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Since 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.
Pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for area children returning to school on Monday, Aug. 2. Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The store will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees and event attendees.
Back-to-School Bash
Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., plans a special family worship service at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 1. All students, educators and school staff are invited to bring their backpacks/book bags for a special blessing. The service will conclude with ice cream. Masks are optional for vaccinated persons.
Bocci Ball event
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite all interested in Bocci Ball for an event at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2 at Rumsey Park, across from Ramada 4. Please bring a chair and water.
Tea Party hosts candidate
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. The speaker is David Marshall, a candidate for the LD 6 House of Representatives seat. Current Rep. Walt Blackman is running for Congress, Marshall has stepped up to represent the district in the Arizona House. He is a retired Santa Ana, Calif. undercover police officer and currently a pastor for the Calvary Chapel Church in Snowflake.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the meeting room off the Mazatzal Casino Cedar Ridge Restaurant. Come at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and eat lunch; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
The caucus welcomes all women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Rodeo Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
