Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline, Payson. The guest speaker is Kevin Jackson, radio show host, creator of Documentary “Bleeding Blue” and founder of SEE “Seeking Educational Excellence.”
Library events
The Backbone Fire evacuation of Pine and Strawberry resulted in the postponement of some of the Pine Library’s Summer Reading Program events. A couple of those events have been rescheduled: Animal Yoga is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Community Center (bring a yoga mat or beach towel); and The Tails Lego Challenge is at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16 in the library for kids 5 and up.
At the Payson Public Library the following is scheduled: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, Tuesday’s Tasty Treats, “Slider” by Pete Hautman, for ages 8 to 14, registration is required, call 928-474-9260; 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, Book Art, ages 3 and up, “Duck! Rabbit!”
Book Club
The next topic of the Book Club is “Money, Possessions and Eternity” by Randy Alcon. His work is a comprehensive guide to what the Bible says about financial stewardship, generosity, materialism, retirement, financial planning, gambling, debt and more. Pick up the book on Amazon Prime for $16.99.
Meetings are every Thursday at 11 a.m. at 518 N. Sleepy Hollow Drive, beginning Thursday, July 15. Call 928-970-3764 for more information.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
All breast cancer survivors are welcome. For questions call Ilona, 928-472-3331 or Aggie, 480-540-7936.
Surviving the Backbone Fire Open House
Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction hosts an Open House at the Pine Cultural Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17. In addition to bringing together the many agency partners that worked tirelessly to save Strawberry and Pine from the recent Backbone Fire to answer questions, there will be information about future projects to protect our towns, firewise property and upcoming events.
Christmas Toy Drive Under Way in Pine and Strawberry
It’s Christmas in July and Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) needs the community’s help.
Each year, the all-volunteer organization assists families in need with providing Christmas gifts for their children. With the cancellation of the July 4 Arts & Crafts festival, at which MVF raises much of its funds, the organization is hoping the community will help with donations this year.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children ages 1 month to 18 years. Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
Pine — The Early Bird Café; Ponderosa Market; Post Office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby)
Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures; Sportsman’s Chalet
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Chat with the Mayor
Come join Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 for a Chat with the Mayor. The gathering is at the Overcomer’s Church community room, 1000 N. Easy St., Payson.
Everyone is welcome and no reservations needed. If you are new to Payson, Mayor Tom would love to meet you, so please attend.
Similar gatherings are planned for Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.
For any questions about the events call Sharon King, 928-978-0527.
Payson Idol audition registration
The Elks’ Payson Idol contest is seeking participants. Registration for auditions started this week and the first audition is planned Friday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Call Don or Candy Brooks, 928-474-2940 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday to schedule an audition.
Additional auditions: Aug. 27; Sept. 24; Oct. 22; and, if necessary, Nov. 26. The finals are Dec. 31 and will feature only 20 contestants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!