No Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild, which hosts the annual summer holiday arts and crafts festivals in Pine has decided not to have the Fourth of July event.
“The deputy said it wasn’t safe enough and we’re supposed to have rain,” said Gail Jones, who is with the guild.
The Friends of the Pine Library will not have a book sale for the holiday weekend either.
Landfill reopens
The Buckhead Mesa Landfill reopened Monday, June 28. It had been closed due to the Backbone Fire.
Patriot Ride
Come and drive in Payson’s second annual Patriot Ride. Side-by-sides, quads, off-road vehicles encouraged, but everyone welcome. Help show Payson pride of our nation’s history and heritage. This year’s ride is dedicated to Jeff Jayich who organized the first Patriot Ride in 2020. Patriotic decoration of vehicles is encouraged and organizers request all participants to proudly display the American flag. 2-foot-by-3-foot flags are available to buy and display with a flyer with the memorial tribute to Jeff attached for $10. Proceeds from flag sales will be donated to the Veterans Helping Veterans charity.
Staging starts at 8 a.m., Sunday, July 4 at the field across from the Payson Community Garden on Tyler Parkway. The drive begins at 9 a.m. through many area neighborhoods and finishes with a drive down Historic Main Street.
Safety requirements: drivers and vehicles must be licensed and vehicles must be insured. All traffic laws must be followed (i.e., stop signs, traffic lights, rights of way, seatbelts).
For more information and to purchase memorial flags, email goldwingluvr@aol.com.
Fourth events
Payson’s 4th of July events start Saturday, July 3 with:
Firecracker Scramble: 8 a.m., Payson Golf Club, 9-hole scramble to benefit Friends of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Call 928-474-2273 to register.
Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m., Green Valley Park featuring Sol DeVille, a multi-genre band that all will enjoy. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and experience a cool, star-filled evening full of music and fun.
The big events are on Sunday and include:
Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 9 a.m., Rim Country Museum parking lot.
Gospel Hour by Six Gal ’n Hat: 10:30 a.m., Green Valley Park stage.
Kid & Family Games: noon to 3 p.m., Green Valley Park. All kids are welcome to play, each beginning on the hour — noon, Egg Race; 1 p.m., Water Balloon Toss; 2 p.m., Tug of War.
Pie Eating Contest: 3 p.m., Green Valley Park. Both adults and kids are welcome to participate in this fun, American game — ages 13 and under at 3 p.m.; ages 14 and older at 3:30. Must sign waiver prior to participation. If under 18, accompanying parent/guardian signature required
Live Music By Splash: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Green Valley Park amphitheater area. Sit on the grass and enjoy popular cover songs, or get up and dance.
Fireworks Over The Lake: 9 p.m., Green Valley Park, weather and fire conditions permitting.
Payson Library programs
The Payson Public Library, 325 N. McLane Road, continues its special summer reading programs with:
Friday Feature Film – Bloodshot, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 2, ages 13 and up
Monday, July 5 – closed for holiday
Tuesday Tasty Treats, ages 8 to 14, registration required – Gingersnap by Patricia Reilly Giff, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 6
Wednesday Book Art, ages 3 and up – America the Beautiful Popup, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 7
For details call 928-474-9260.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The evening’s speaker is Patrick Wood author of “Technocracy Rising” and the DVD of the same name we viewed at the PTP in March of 2015. Wood will speak about the Tri-lateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations and other deep state topics
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus gathers Wednesday, July 7 at the Mazatzal Casino in the meeting room off the Cedar Ridge Restaurant. Come at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and eat lunch; the meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety are welcome. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccine offered
Gila County Health & Emergency Management Payson Office, 110 W. Main St., Suite A, has COVID-19 vaccines available. To schedule an appointment, call 928-474-1210.
Women’s Summer Gatherings
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, has Women’s Summer Gatherings planned. There is no charge for the events and no need to register.
The focus of the 2021 Women’s Summer Gatherings is “Cultivating Godly Friendships.” Morning groups meet from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., July 22 and Aug. 5; evening groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 26 and Aug. 9.
Participants can attend just one, a combination or all four meetings.
