Maya Wilson

School: Payson High School

Accomplishments: Graduating with a 4.0. Varsity Cheer for 4 years, 2 years as captain.

Future plans: Attending Northern Arizona University to obtain a degree in Psychological Sciences to become a traveling psychologist

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer

Favorite quote: Be a glass half full kind of person

Favorite memory: Cheering under the Friday night lights

Advice to future generations: Do more of the things that make you happy

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.