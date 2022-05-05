Maya Wilson profile May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maya Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maya WilsonSchool: Payson High SchoolAccomplishments: Graduating with a 4.0. Varsity Cheer for 4 years, 2 years as captain.Future plans: Attending Northern Arizona University to obtain a degree in Psychological Sciences to become a traveling psychologistExtracurriculars: Varsity CheerFavorite quote: Be a glass half full kind of personFavorite memory: Cheering under the Friday night lightsAdvice to future generations: Do more of the things that make you happy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Varsity Psychology Cheer Maya Wilson Kind Future Advice Quote Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
