183 W Raven, Payson, AZ 85541

- Located in the gated community of Thompson Draw 2, this four bedroom, two bathroom cabin has 2265 square feet of living space and sits on a 1 acre lot bordered by National Forest and common area. Living room features vaulted T&G pine ceilings with exposed beams and you will love cozying up next to the massive wood burning fireplace with stone surround. A wall of windows let in the light and the views of the surrounding Ponderosa Pines. Also on the main level you have two bedrooms and a bathroom. Upstairs you have an additional bathroom with two bedrooms along with access to the patio. Bonus room between house and the two car garage makes a great storage area or extra living room.
PROPERTY FEATURES
- Area: Christopher Creek
- Zoning: Residential
- Year Built: 1962
- Horses: No
- Style: Two Story, Cabin, A-Frame
- Heating: Forced Air, Baseboard, Fireplace/Woodstove, Propane
- Acres: 1
- Hoa: Yes
- Waterfront: No
- Views: Yes
- Cooling: Ceiling Fan
For more information, please contact:
The Kim Anderson Team
Cell (928) 978-3913
Office (928) 478-6203
Website: http://www.livinginpayson.com
