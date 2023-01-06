A rich western history.
The vanilla-scented bark of a centuries-old ponderosa.
Dogged old-timers — and delighted newcomers.
An economy dependent on hikers, fishing poles and holiday gatherings.
A small-town culture enriched by artists, elders, ranchers and preachers.
What’s that sound like?
Show Low?
You bet.
Payson.
No doubt about it.
And this brings us to the first issue of the 260 Connection — an outdoors-lifestyle-sports-entertainment section you’ll find every Friday in both the Payson Roundup and the White Mountain Independent. It’s the first step in offering more to our beloved readers in all our communities — led by Executive Editor Alexis Bechman.
In our inaugural issue — you’ll find a huffy, puffy ode to the benefits of snowshoeing. You’ll also get an update on snow conditions at the Sunrise Park Resort, the tale of a monster trout in Woods Canyon Lake and the intricate harmony of the unexpectedly rich — surprisingly fragile — ecosystem of a ponderosa pine forest.
And that’s just the outdoors section. The paper convinced me to take on editing duties for the outdoors section — which entails wandering through some of the most beautiful places in the world with a camera: A tough assignment. I was at one point editor of Arizona Highways and of the Payson Roundup — so I know stunning scenery, strange history and fascinating ecology when I stumble over it. So to heck with retirement. They’re paying mileage so I can return to the best places in the world. I’ll make the sacrifice.
You’ll also find an assessment of the final, rush toward a championship in the basketball season — written by Keith Morris. Who’s the team to beat? What’s the secret of the winningest coach? Who’s the inspiring dark horse this year? Keith will help you figure it out. He has covered every team in Rim Country and the White Mountains in an award-winning, decades-long career. The Arizona Newspapers Association has repeatedly named him best sports writer and best photographer in that span — thanks to his deep love of sports and all it takes to compete.
You’ll also find a rundown of the most interesting entertainment venues and events in the region, gathered up by Arts and Entertainment Editor Teresa McQuerrey. She has spent nearly 30 years covering pretty much everything you can imagine throughout the region. You might think culture is something you find in big cities — but that’s because you haven’t heard the family bringing Southern Gospel music to Holbrook. And you must not have heard that award-winning playwright, composer and performer Chester Gregory will headline the Tonto Community Concert’s performance in Payson. Well, fortunately you can get the details this week in the 260 Connection.
Mostly, we want to share what we love about our favorite corner of Arizona. We have rafted the Salt River, stood on the sacred peaks of the White Mountains, rappelled down waterfalls in Cibecue Canyon, watched the sky catch fire on the edge of the Mogollon Rim, yearned for state champions in every sport, danced the night away with an undiscovered band and stumbled across an unknown artist in a hidden art gallery that helped us understand the purpose of life.
In the process, we have discovered that the communities strung like diamonds on the necklace of Highway 260 have a shared soul, the same heartbeat, the same sense of family and reverence. So we want to introduce our favorite people to one another — and share the delights our writers have gathered in all their years exploring this wonderful place.
So welcome to the first issue of the 260 Connection.
Because there’s one crucial thing we’ve learned in our love affair with this place: It’s all connected.
Editor’s note: The front sections of both the Roundup and White Mountain Independent will continue to offer content local to each community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!