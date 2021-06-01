Will you spare five minutes to share your suggestions? This convenient, brief wildfire survey needs you. Visit: surveymonkey.com/r/NorthernGC_CWPP.
Almost exactly one year ago the ferocious Bush Fire closed Highway 87 and spurred evacuations in Tonto Basin and Sunflower — one month later a helicopter crashed and the pilot died while fighting the Polles Fire near Pine. Most recently, the Punkin Fire blackened hundreds of acres, spurred evacuations – and serves as a stark reminder that fire season 2021 has arrived.
Payson, Pine-Strawberry residents: How concerned are you about wildfire in your area?
Young and Pleasant Valley: How would you rate your home, business or property at risk of wildfire?
Water Wheel and Beaver Valley Fire District residents: What actions do you take each year to prepare for fire season?
Hellsgate, Whispering Pines and Houston Mesa residents: Are your local fire districts, the Forest Service, and community ready to confront a large wildfire?
Everyone – what fire mitigation/prevention measures are needed in your community, and how would you prefer to receive information during a wildfire emergency – text, email, voicemail, Facebook post?
First published in 2010, updated in 2015, Southern Gila County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan is being updated again this year — and it needs a lot more input from local residents of Rim Country and northern Gila County fire districts. The survey deadline is approaching, and emergency planners need a lot more responses. It just takes a few minutes to complete online at this link: surveymonkey.com/r/NorthernGC_CWPP.
Also easy to find – in fact, it’s the second suggested link – when you search the web using keywords “surveymonkey North Gila County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).”
And if that’s too difficult, you’re welcome to email ccates@gilacountyaz.gov and Celena will email the direct link for your convenience.
North Gila County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan exists in response to the Healthy Forests Restoration Act for at risk cities and communities in Southern Gila County.
Written and edited by fire and emergency management professionals, the plan has been updated and fine-tuned every five years. Objectives for 2021 include updating community hazards and values at risk; invite suggestions for local activities that could reduce the threat of wildfires; and ways to improve public and firefighter safety.
Local residents: That’s where you come in!
The 2021 update of our CWPP invites local communities to address their wildfire risk by evaluating wildfire risks and coming up with options for mitigating those risks. Gila County wants to know your concerns and your ideas for how we can improve the plan and make our community more resilient to wildfire.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes, and your input is extremely valuable in helping create an effective Community Wildfire Protection Plan localized to northern Gila County. If you don’t have internet access and want to complete this survey on paper, call Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department’s Client Outreach Specialist, 928-242-7559 or call Celena Cates, 928-402-8510 to request one. June 4 is the deadline for printed surveys to be mailed or faxed; June 10 is the deadline for surveys completed online.
