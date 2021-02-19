The Longhorns sent just six wrestlers into the spotlight against visiting San Tan Foothills on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Payson (4-3) didn’t have a wrestler at six weights.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, their Div. 3 Section 2 rivals didn’t have a kid for five weights, including at four of the same weights Payson didn’t have a wrestler, greatly reducing the cost for the home team.
If the Sabercats (1-8) had sent a wrestler onto the mat at all six weights Payson didn’t have a wrestler, that’s 36 points just for showing up at six points a weight.
So STF settled for just six net forfeit points thanks to Travis Christianson’s forfeit win for Payson at 182 to improve to 7-0. Soto Sellis also moved to 7-0 with a pin at 220.
Pins went to Jacob Roberts (132), Toby Gressley (138), Troy Daniels (145) and Soto Sellis (220).
Ayden Ormand (152) won by major decision (10-1).
They won six weights, five actual contests and one forfeit victory.
The Longhorns return to action with another Section 3 dual at unbeaten Gilbert American Leadership Academy (10-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Payson returns home for a 1 p.m. Saturday battle with Flagstaff Coconino (4-2), which competes in D3 Section 3.
