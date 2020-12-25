More than 100 residents came out for ceremonies accompanying the Wreaths Across America program in Rim Country Saturday, Dec. 19.
Jessica Weinland, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Payson, said roughly 710 wreaths were placed at four sites in the area Saturday.
Wreaths were placed at the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park, with about 50 in attendance, along with the local Honor Guard. At the Payson area cemeteries, Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, she said there were about 25 residents in attendance at each of those programs.
The Tonto Basin Cemetery was included in the program this year and about 15 people attended, Weinland said.
While the event takes place during the holiday season, she said the wreaths are not to mark Christmas; they are a way to remember deceased veterans and to say thanks for their service.
About the program
Payson joined more than 1,600 participating locations in the Wreaths Across America program in 2019.
WAA is a national nonprofit whose mission is to “Remember, Honor, Teach.” The program started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.
Wreaths are placed on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at participating cemeteries, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
